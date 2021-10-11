Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.550-$4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79 billion-$6.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.200 EPS.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

