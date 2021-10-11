Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 87.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.