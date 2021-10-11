HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €100.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.01 ($105.90).

Shares of HFG opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.13.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

