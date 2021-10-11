HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HealthStream reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,719. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.03 million, a P/E ratio of 109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 103,937.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 83.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

