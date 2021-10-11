Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 7,600 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $44,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 51.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 220.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $153.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total transaction of $3,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

