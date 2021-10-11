Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 87,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

