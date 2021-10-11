Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,771,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,091,000 after buying an additional 22,930 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 652,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,681,810 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LFUS opened at $277.44 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.32 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.85 and a 200 day moving average of $264.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $523.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.13%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.