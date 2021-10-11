Head-To-Head Analysis: Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) vs. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 36.52% 18.48% 1.96% Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32%

This table compares Bank7 and Bryn Mawr Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $54.98 million 3.88 $19.27 million $2.05 11.51 Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.87 $32.50 million $1.64 29.61

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bank7 has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank7 pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank7 has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank7 and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20

Bank7 presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential downside of 19.17%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank7 beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

