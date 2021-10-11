HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Shares Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in HC2 by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HC2 alerts:

Shares of HCHC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.31.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter.

HC2 Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.