Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.3995 per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

