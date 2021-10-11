HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

HONE opened at $14.15 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

