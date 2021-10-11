Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 12,416 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 1.9% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of SQM stock traded up $2.47 on Monday, reaching $54.05. 16,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,652. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.32. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

