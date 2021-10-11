Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.26 on Monday, reaching $166.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,953,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

