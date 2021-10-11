Hamilton Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $97.10. 4,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,443. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $96.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

