Hacken Token Market Capitalization Reaches $39.82 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.13 or 1.00367655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.90 or 0.06240035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,142,850 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

