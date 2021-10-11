Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 82 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $4,043,730.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,356,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,108,368.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,410 shares of company stock worth $64,196,800. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $272.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

