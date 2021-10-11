Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,400 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 48.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 129.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 140,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after buying an additional 348,559 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at about $4,263,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 0.90. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. DouYu International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

