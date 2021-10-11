Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,694 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,773,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.96. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

