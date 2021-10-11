Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of World Acceptance worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 34.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WRLD opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day moving average of $165.65. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

