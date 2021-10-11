Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,341 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after buying an additional 667,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,482,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 110,007 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $553.02 million, a PE ratio of 666.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

