Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 42,780 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the second quarter worth $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yatsen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

NYSE:YSG opened at $3.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.