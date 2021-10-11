Great Portland Estates’ (GPOR) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 703.63 ($9.19).

GPOR opened at GBX 739.50 ($9.66) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 771.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,240.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.27. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 564.40 ($7.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

