GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Now Covered by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on GoGold Resources in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$4.10 target price on the stock.

TSE GGD opened at C$2.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.93. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 9.20 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.85.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

