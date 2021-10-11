GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.92.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GDDY stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
