GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,916 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after acquiring an additional 380,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after acquiring an additional 141,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.