Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $425.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Glencore has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

