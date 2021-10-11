GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,460 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,441.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,392.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £70.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

