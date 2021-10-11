Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,475 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $367,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ameren by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

