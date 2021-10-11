Geode Capital Management LLC Has $384.66 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Okta worth $384,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.94, for a total transaction of $809,719.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock worth $34,113,279 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.55 on Monday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $242.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

