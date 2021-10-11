Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,077,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,879 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $360,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $135.52 and a one year high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.08.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.