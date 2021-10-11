Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 147,358 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $350,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $24,213,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

