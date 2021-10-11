Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $431,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after acquiring an additional 698,147 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $78.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

