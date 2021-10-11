Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,788 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of Vulcan Materials worth $446,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,816.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $175.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.87 and a 200 day moving average of $178.15. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $131.36 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

