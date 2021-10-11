Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,464,515 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 939.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,939,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,464,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of CoStar Group worth $408,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

