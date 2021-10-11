Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NYSE GENI opened at $18.02 on Monday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $4,391,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

