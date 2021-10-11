Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.
Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
