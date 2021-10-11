Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLPEY. Societe Generale upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,932. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

