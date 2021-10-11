FY2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.56. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.58.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$13.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

