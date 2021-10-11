Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Peel Hunt raised Future to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

FRNWF stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. Future has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $49.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

