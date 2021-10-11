Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 238,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,241,314 shares.The stock last traded at $26.48 and had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,082,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

