FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 7.8%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 308,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,489,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCEL shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.