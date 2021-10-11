FUD.finance (FUD) Trading Down 8.8% This Week

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.71 or 0.00021313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $260,185.14 and $2,394.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00217143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00097272 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 22,347 coins and its circulating supply is 22,215 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

