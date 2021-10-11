Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 708,005 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,336,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708,005 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.30% of Dollar Tree worth $530,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

