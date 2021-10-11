Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 369 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 662,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $579,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $844.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $896.84 and its 200-day moving average is $863.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.50.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

