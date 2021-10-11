Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 467,465 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,635,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 99.36% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $425,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGV opened at $23.92 on Monday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14.

