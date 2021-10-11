Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce $63.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year sales of $218.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.72 million to $219.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $241.68 million, with estimates ranging from $239.50 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of FC traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 8,190.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 11.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.