Fractal Reaches Market Cap of $6.42 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fractal has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $6.42 million and $458,127.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00061320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00125357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00079449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,176.96 or 0.99822168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.62 or 0.06177884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

