Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.