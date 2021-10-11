Fort L.P. Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $120,218,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,579,000 after acquiring an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,153,000 after acquiring an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $37,062,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $206.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.16. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

