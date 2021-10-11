Fort L.P. Invests $301,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,093,000 after acquiring an additional 53,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after acquiring an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $90.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.15.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

