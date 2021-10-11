FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of FormFactor worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 51.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.