Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1,029.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,371 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 0.3% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.17. 536,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,449,914. The firm has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

